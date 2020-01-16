SSC: Coaching centres to be closed for a month from Jan 25

Education Minister Dipu Moni made the announcement to reporters after a meeting of the National Monitoring and Law and Order Committee on the exams at the Secretariat on Thursday.

The minister said all coaching centres across the country will remain shut from Jan 25 to Feb 25 in a bid to create a healthy atmosphere for the exams.

The SSC theory examinations are to be held from Feb 1 to Feb 21. As many as 2,047,771 students will sit for the secondary school completion examinations at 3,512 centres, Dipu Moni said.

The practical exam for Music is to be held on Feb 26, while the other practical exams will be held between Feb 27 and Mar 12.

Last year, the government shuttered coaching centres during the examinations in an effort to prevent question paper leaks.