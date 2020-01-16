Home > Bangladesh

SSC: Coaching centres to be closed for a month from Jan 25

The government has announced that coaching centres across the country will be closed for a month from Jan 25, a week before the start of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams until the tests come to an end.

Education Minister Dipu Moni made the announcement to reporters after a meeting of the National Monitoring and Law and Order Committee on the exams at the Secretariat on Thursday.

“All coaching centres across the country will remain shut from Jan 25 to Feb 25,” the minister said.

