Petitioners move SC seeking stay on Dhaka city polls

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jan 2020 03:16 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2020 03:16 PM BdST

An appeal has been filed with the Appellate Division over the date of the Dhaka city elections after the High Court turned down a writ petition calling for the polls to be rescheduled as it coincided with Saraswati Puja.

Lawyer Ashok Kumar Ghosh on Thursday filed the petition seeking a stay on the elections slated for Jan 30.

The appeal may be heard by the Supreme Court's chamber judge on Jan 19, said Ashok.

The Election Commission is preparing to hold the Dhaka North and Dhaka South city corporation election on Jan 30, having announced the schedule on Dec 22 last year. Candidates for mayors and councillors' posts are conducting their election campaigns accordingly.

But the Saraswati Puja is slated for Jan 29 according to the Bangladesh calendar and as such the Puja Udjapon Parishad asked the Election Commission to reschedule the city elections.

The Hindu, Buddhist, Christian Unity Council threw their support behind the demand later, but the EC refused to budge.

Lawyer Ashok later moved the High Court for an order to change the polling day, arguing that the election date fixed by the EC was in ‘conflict’ with the constitutional right of each citizen to perform their religious duties.

But the bench of Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Md Khairul Alam rejected the writ petition following a hearing on Tuesday. According to the High Court, there is no scope of changing the date considering that the Saraswati Puja holiday falls on Jan 29 and the SSC exams start two days after Jan 30, the voting day set by the commission.

