Petitioners move SC seeking stay on Dhaka city polls
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jan 2020 03:16 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2020 03:16 PM BdST
An appeal has been filed with the Appellate Division over the date of the Dhaka city elections after the High Court turned down a writ petition calling for the polls to be rescheduled as it coincided with Saraswati Puja.
Lawyer Ashok Kumar Ghosh on Thursday filed the petition seeking a stay on the elections slated for Jan 30.
The appeal may be heard by the Supreme Court's chamber judge on Jan 19, said Ashok.
The Election Commission is preparing to hold the Dhaka North and Dhaka South city corporation election on Jan 30, having announced the schedule on Dec 22 last year. Candidates for mayors and councillors' posts are conducting their election campaigns accordingly.
But the Saraswati Puja is slated for Jan 29 according to the Bangladesh calendar and as such the Puja Udjapon Parishad asked the Election Commission to reschedule the city elections.
The Hindu, Buddhist, Christian Unity Council threw their support behind the demand later, but the EC refused to budge.
Lawyer Ashok later moved the High Court for an order to change the polling day, arguing that the election date fixed by the EC was in ‘conflict’ with the constitutional right of each citizen to perform their religious duties.
But the bench of Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Md Khairul Alam rejected the writ petition following a hearing on Tuesday. According to the High Court, there is no scope of changing the date considering that the Saraswati Puja holiday falls on Jan 29 and the SSC exams start two days after Jan 30, the voting day set by the commission.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- SSC: Coaching centres to be closed for a month
- Petitioners move SC seeking stay on Dhaka city polls
- Garment workers end two-hour blockade on Shyamoli road for back pay
- EC firm to hold Dhaka city polls on Jan 30 as protests rage on campus
- Man flees after strangling wife, daughter in Mymensingh, police say
- Man beaten after pulling gun on protesters during DU student demo at Shahbagh
- Dhaka polls: Six women are determined to battle it out
- Man arrested for ‘abetting daughter’s rape’ in Dhaka
- Two Rohingya 'drug traders' die in alleged shootout in Teknaf
- Bangladesh envoy Rabab Fatima elected president of UNICEF's Executive Board
Most Read
- Deal signed for construction of Dhaka airport’s third terminal
- Russian premier resigns, as Putin calls for constitutional overhaul
- BNP mayor candidate Ishraque to stand trial in ACC case
- Man beaten after pulling gun on protesters during DU student demo at Shahbagh
- Saudi society is changing. Just take a look at these coffeehouses
- Do Dhaka voters care about the winner or what the candidates are promising?
- Rights group denounces Japan envoy for "disturbing" comments on Myanmar Rohingya
- Man arrested for ‘abetting daughter’s rape’ in Dhaka
- DU students protest at Shahbagh demanding deferral of Dhaka city election
- Accord, BGMEA sign deal on transition council for sustainability