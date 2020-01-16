Home > Bangladesh

Garment workers’ protest for back pay stalls traffic in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jan 2020 01:14 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2020 01:14 PM BdST

Traffic along major thoroughfares in Dhaka has stalled as workers of Dynamic Group’s garments factory blocked a road in Shyamoli to demand unpaid wages.

The disgruntled workers poured onto the streets at 10 am on Thursday, bringing the movement of vehicles on the Mirpur Road to a standstill, said Deputy Commissioner Bijoy Kumar Talukder of the DMP’s Tejgaon Division.

The disruption of traffic along the vital route from New Market to Gabtoli, has caused sufferings to commuters as well as patients and their relatives at various hospitals in the area.

According to some locals, traffic in Shyamoli ground to a halt after workers launched their protest by occupying the road next to the factory.

It soon caused a tailback stretching from College Gate to Asad Gate while creating traffic congestions on nearby roads.

Police are contacting the owners of the factory and the BGMEA regarding the matter, said Bijoy. Law enforcers are also trying to persuade the workers to call off their protest, he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

EC firm on Dhaka vote date

Woman, daughter killed in Mymensingh

Six women candidates gear up for Dhaka polls

Man pulls gun on protesters, beaten

2 Rohingyas die in Teknaf 'shootout'

Man arrested for ‘abetting daughter’s rape’

Bangladesh to lead UNICEF's Executive Board

2 die in Rangpur road crash

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.