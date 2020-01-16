Garment workers’ protest for back pay stalls traffic in Dhaka

The disgruntled workers poured onto the streets at 10 am on Thursday, bringing the movement of vehicles on the Mirpur Road to a standstill, said Deputy Commissioner Bijoy Kumar Talukder of the DMP’s Tejgaon Division.

The disruption of traffic along the vital route from New Market to Gabtoli, has caused sufferings to commuters as well as patients and their relatives at various hospitals in the area.

According to some locals, traffic in Shyamoli ground to a halt after workers launched their protest by occupying the road next to the factory.

It soon caused a tailback stretching from College Gate to Asad Gate while creating traffic congestions on nearby roads.

Police are contacting the owners of the factory and the BGMEA regarding the matter, said Bijoy. Law enforcers are also trying to persuade the workers to call off their protest, he added.