Home > Bangladesh

Garment workers end two-hour blockade on Shyamoli road for back pay

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jan 2020 01:14 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2020 02:39 PM BdST

Workers of a garment factory have ended their protest for unpaid wages and allowances after blockading a road in Dhaka’s Shyamoli for over two hours.

Traffic on a large section of the Mirpur Road ground to a halt from 10 am to 12 pm on Thursday after the disgruntled workers of Dynamic Garments took to the streets next to the factory in Shyamoli, said Deputy Commissioner Bijoy Kumar Talukder of the DMP’s Tejgaon Division.

The disruption of traffic along the major thoroughfare stretching from New Market to Gabtoli, caused sufferings to commuters as well as patients and their relatives at various hospitals in the area.

According to some locals, traffic in Shyamoli came to a standstill after the workers launched their protest.

It soon triggered a tailback stretching from College Gate to Asad Gate while causing traffic congestions on nearby roads.

Police contacted the owners of the factory and the BGMEA about the matter amid efforts to persuade the workers to call off their protest, said Bijoy.

The protesters later left the road around 12 pm after representatives of the factory owners assured workers of clearing their dues.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

SSC: Coaching centres to be closed for a month

New appeal to defer Dhaka voting day

Garment workers block Shyamoli road

EC firm on Dhaka vote date

Woman, daughter killed in Mymensingh

Six women candidates gear up for Dhaka polls

Man pulls gun on protesters, beaten

2 Rohingyas die in Teknaf 'shootout'

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.