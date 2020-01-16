Garment workers end two-hour blockade on Shyamoli road for back pay

Traffic on a large section of the Mirpur Road ground to a halt from 10 am to 12 pm on Thursday after the disgruntled workers of Dynamic Garments took to the streets next to the factory in Shyamoli, said Deputy Commissioner Bijoy Kumar Talukder of the DMP’s Tejgaon Division.



The disruption of traffic along the major thoroughfare stretching from New Market to Gabtoli, caused sufferings to commuters as well as patients and their relatives at various hospitals in the area.



According to some locals, traffic in Shyamoli came to a standstill after the workers launched their protest.



It soon triggered a tailback stretching from College Gate to Asad Gate while causing traffic congestions on nearby roads.



Police contacted the owners of the factory and the BGMEA about the matter amid efforts to persuade the workers to call off their protest, said Bijoy.



The protesters later left the road around 12 pm after representatives of the factory owners assured workers of clearing their dues.