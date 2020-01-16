Garment workers end two-hour blockade on Shyamoli road for back pay
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jan 2020 01:14 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2020 02:39 PM BdST
Workers of a garment factory have ended their protest for unpaid wages and allowances after blockading a road in Dhaka’s Shyamoli for over two hours.
Traffic on a large section of the Mirpur Road ground to a halt from 10 am to 12 pm on Thursday after the disgruntled workers of Dynamic Garments took to the streets next to the factory in Shyamoli, said Deputy Commissioner Bijoy Kumar Talukder of the DMP’s Tejgaon Division.
The disruption of traffic along the major thoroughfare stretching from New Market to Gabtoli, caused sufferings to commuters as well as patients and their relatives at various hospitals in the area.
According to some locals, traffic in Shyamoli came to a standstill after the workers launched their protest.
It soon triggered a tailback stretching from College Gate to Asad Gate while causing traffic congestions on nearby roads.
Police contacted the owners of the factory and the BGMEA about the matter amid efforts to persuade the workers to call off their protest, said Bijoy.
The protesters later left the road around 12 pm after representatives of the factory owners assured workers of clearing their dues.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- SSC: Coaching centres to be closed for a month
- Petitioners move SC seeking stay on Dhaka city polls
- Garment workers end two-hour blockade on Shyamoli road for back pay
- EC firm to hold Dhaka city polls on Jan 30 as protests rage on campus
- Man flees after strangling wife, daughter in Mymensingh, police say
- Man beaten after pulling gun on protesters during DU student demo at Shahbagh
- Dhaka polls: Six women are determined to battle it out
- Man arrested for ‘abetting daughter’s rape’ in Dhaka
- Two Rohingya 'drug traders' die in alleged shootout in Teknaf
- Bangladesh envoy Rabab Fatima elected president of UNICEF's Executive Board
Most Read
- Deal signed for construction of Dhaka airport’s third terminal
- Russian premier resigns, as Putin calls for constitutional overhaul
- BNP mayor candidate Ishraque to stand trial in ACC case
- Man beaten after pulling gun on protesters during DU student demo at Shahbagh
- Saudi society is changing. Just take a look at these coffeehouses
- Do Dhaka voters care about the winner or what the candidates are promising?
- Rights group denounces Japan envoy for "disturbing" comments on Myanmar Rohingya
- Man arrested for ‘abetting daughter’s rape’ in Dhaka
- DU students protest at Shahbagh demanding deferral of Dhaka city election
- Accord, BGMEA sign deal on transition council for sustainability