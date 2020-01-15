Muggers shoot dead Bangladeshi youth in South Africa
Feni Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jan 2020 12:35 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2020 12:35 AM BdST
Muggers have killed a young Bangladeshi man in South Africa, according to his family.
The deceased, Abdul Karim Harun, 28, hails from Feni’s Daganbhuiyan.
He ran a store in Port Elizabeth for five years, his elder brother Md Haider said.
Quoting their relatives in South Africa, Haider said the muggers stopped Harun around midnight Bangladesh time on Monday when he was returning to his shop after purchasing goods.
The muggers fled with the goods after shooting him dead when he resisted, Haider said.
Later, the locals sent the body to a hospital for post-mortem examination.
Harun’s father Abdul Gafur sought the attention of the government to bring back the son’s dead body to the country.
