Minister admits ticket-touting, corruption dog railways
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jan 2020 12:33 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2020 12:33 AM BdST
A minister has acknowledged in parliament corruption and other irregularities such as black-market sale of tickets in the railways.
Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque made the admission while responding to a question in the absence of Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan on Tuesday.
Good governance is needed to stop the irregularities, Razzque said, replying to a supplementary question of Rumeen Farhana, a BNP MP from the seats reserved for women.
Referring to information provided by his chauffeur, Razzaque said passengers are always told about a lack of tickets in the counters but the seats appear to be empty on the trains.
“Good governance is needed to stop irregularities, corruption and black-marketing of tickets,” he said.
The minister welcomed BNP MP Harunur Rashid’s proposal to allocate the Railways Department’s unused lands among the landless people.
“I’ll raise the issue in the cabinet,” Razzaque said.
