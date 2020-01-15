Man flees after strangling wife, daughter in Mymensingh, police say

The dead are Ruma Akter, 38, and Nafia Akter, 12.

The incident occurred at their home in the city’s Khagdohor Fakirbari on Wednesday evening, Kotwali Model Police Station OC Mahmudul Islam said.

The accused, Shafiqul Islam Shahin is a timber merchant.

Shafiqul tried to kill his elder daughter ‘Labanya’ when she caught him red-handed strangling her mother and sister, the OC said.

The man fled when neighbours rushed to the home on hearing Labanya’s cry for help, he said.

Labanya was admitted to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. The bodies were also sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

OC Mahmudul said police believed Shafiqul murdered his wife and daughter following a family dispute.