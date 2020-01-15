Man beaten after pulling gun on protesters during DU student demo at Shahbagh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jan 2020 08:05 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2020 08:12 PM BdST
A man has been beaten by a mob after he pulled a revolver on protesters amid a demonstration staged by Dhaka University students blocking Shahbagh streets demanding a review of city polls day.
The man, Alif Rushdi Hasan, 45, was sent to hospital for treatment after interrogation at a police station, SM Shamim, a senior assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told bdnews24.com.
A woman trying to save her husband from angry protesters who were beating him after he pulled a gun on the demonstrators at Shahbagh in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
The revolver and a shotgun, which was also found in his car, were licenced, police said.
Protesters snatching away a revolver from a man after he pulled a gun on them at Shahbagh in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
Police rescue a man from angry protesters who were beating him after he pulled a gun on the demonstrators at Shahbagh in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dhaka polls: Six women are determined to battle it out
- Man arrested for ‘abetting daughter’s rape’ in Dhaka
- Two Rohingya 'drug traders' die in alleged shootout in Teknaf
- Bangladesh envoy Rabab Fatima elected president of UNICEF's Executive Board
- Two killed in collision between bus and ambulance in Rangpur
- Hasina returns home after attending UAE sustainability week event
- Muggers shoot dead Bangladeshi youth in South Africa
- Minister admits ticket-touting, corruption dog railways
- 32 more Mujibnagar government employees recognised as freedom fighters
- Amnesty International apologises for ‘erroneous’ post marking Bangladesh ‘war zone’
Most Read
- Bangladesh agree to tour Pakistan for three T20s, two Tests, one ODI
- Trump tweets image of Democrats in Muslim garb
- Amnesty International apologises for ‘erroneous’ post marking Bangladesh ‘war zone’
- Development has earned Awami League strong public support: IRI survey
- Stocks suffer a huge slump again as DSEX drops below base value
- Dhaka city polls on Jan 30 as scheduled after HC rejects writ petition
- BNP mayor candidate Ishraque to stand trial in ACC case
- World Court to rule on emergency measures in Myanmar genocide case on January 23: Gambia
- Robi pays first instalment of BTRC's audit demand
- Three teachers killed near Kenya's Somalia border in a suspected militant attack