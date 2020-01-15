Man beaten after pulling gun on protesters during DU student demo at Shahbagh

The man, Alif Rushdi Hasan, 45, was sent to hospital for treatment after interrogation at a police station, SM Shamim, a senior assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told bdnews24.com.

A woman trying to save her husband from angry protesters who were beating him after he pulled a gun on the demonstrators at Shahbagh in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Son of Mosleh Uddin from the capital’s Sutrapur, Alif is a businessman residing in Dubai, according to police.

The revolver and a shotgun, which was also found in his car, were licenced, police said.

Protesters snatching away a revolver from a man after he pulled a gun on them at Shahbagh in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Alif and the protesters started an altercation after he demanded that the demonstrators let his car pass by. His wife and children were in the car.

Police rescue a man from angry protesters who were beating him after he pulled a gun on the demonstrators at Shahbagh in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

The protesters got angry and beat him up when he pulled the gun at one stage of the altercation. Police rescued him later.