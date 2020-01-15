Home > Bangladesh

Man arrested for ‘abetting daughter’s rape’ in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jan 2020 03:12 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2020 03:12 PM BdST

Police have arrested a man accused of abetting the rape of his teenage daughter in exchange for a loan waiver in Dhaka's Kamrangirchar.

'Liton', 35, was apprehended in Betria Ghat on Tuesday night, said Kamrangirchar Police Inspector Mostafa Anwar.

Law enforcers have launched a manhunt for the perpetrator, identified as Abul Hossain, a local poultry trader.

The victim's mother lives abroad while her father supplied chicken to Abul Hossain's business, Mostafa told bdnews24.com. The father took a loan from Abul a year ago.

“When the victim's father failed to repay the loan, Abul sought to have a physical relationship with the girl in order to settle the debt. Liton agreed to the proposal and tortured the girl when she refused to take part in the arrangement. He later forced his daughter to engage in sexual activities with Abul by keeping her in captivity.”

However, the girl later confided to a woman in the neighbourhood about the matter when the torture became unbearable. The woman called 999 for assistance before police rescued the girl and took her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Police later arrested Liton based on the information given by his daughter but they are still looking for the Abul, said Inspector Mostafa.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

2 Rohingyas die in Teknaf 'shootout'

Man arrested for ‘abetting daughter’s rape’

Bangladesh to lead UNICEF's Executive Board

2 die in Rangpur road crash

Hasina returns

Amnesty apologises for ‘erroneous’ post on Bangladesh

A group of Dhaka University students demonstrate blocking Shahbagh intersection on Tuesday demanding that the date for the city polls be changed for Saraswati Puja.

DU students block Shahbagh

Feni youth shot dead in South Africa

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.