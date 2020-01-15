Home > Bangladesh

Hasina returns home after attending UAE sustainability week event

  Golam Mujtaba Dhruba,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jan 2020 01:36 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2020 01:36 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has returned home capping a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates where she attended Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Zayed Sustainability Prize ceremony and some other programmes.

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Hasina and her entourage arrived in Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka around Tuesday midnight.

Bangladesh Ambassador to UAE Muhammad Imran saw her off at Abu Dhabi International Airport around 6pm local time. She stayed at Shangri-La Hotel during the visit.

The prime minister attended an Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week event at the National Exhibition Centre on Monday morning before joining the Zayed Sustainability Prize ceremony.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed her to the events.

In the evening, she met the Bangladesh envoys to nine Middle-East countries. She asked them to work to strengthen ties with the Muslim countries.

She urged global port terminator operator DP World’s Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem to invest in Bangladesh’s ports and shipbuilding industry in a meeting there.

Emirates National Oil Company CEO Saif Humaid Al Falasi, UAE ruling family member Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, and a UAE business delegation also met the prime minister.

Hasina witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of understanding between the Power and Energy Division of Bangladesh and Emirates National Oil Company.

A director of Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco and the chairman of ACWA Power paid call on the prime minister on Tuesday morning.

She also attended an interview session – “The Critical Role of Women in Delivering Climate Action” – at the National Exhibition Centre.

