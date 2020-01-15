EC firm to hold Dhaka city polls on Jan 30 as protests rage on campus
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jan 2020 10:54 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2020 10:54 PM BdST
The Election Commission is firm on going ahead with its plans to hold the pols to the two Dhaka city corporations on Jan 30 despite student protests after the High Court rejected a petition challenging the decision.
The protesters, stopped by police from marching towards the EC office from the Dhaka University, staged an hour-long blockade at Shahbagh on Wednesday afternoon and vowed to return on Thursday.
They demand that the EC shift the voting day for Saraswati Puja, which coincides with the polls.
After getting the High Court verdict in its favour on Tuesday, EC Secretary Md Alamgir maintained on Wednesday that Jan 30 is “perfect” for the vote arguing that the Puja falls on Jan 29 in line with the government calendar while the SSC exams start on Feb 1.
“There is no scope of changing the date,” he told reporters.
The secretary hopes that the students protesting against the schedule will “realise within a few days that they are not doing the right thing.”
He also believes the protests will not impact the elections.
On Tuesday, Alamgir said there should be no problem in holding the vote and the Puja on the same day as both are “sacred tasks”.
The goddess of knowledge, music, art, wisdom, and learning, Saraswati is most revered by Hindu students and artistes, among others.
The Dhaka University’s Jagannath Hall, which houses Hindu students, organises Saraswati Puja along with other higher educational institutions across the country.
It is under the Dhaka South City Corporation. Several institutions under Dhaka South and North city corporations organise Saraswati Puja and are also used as polling stations.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Man flees after strangling wife, daughter in Mymensingh, police say
- Man beaten after pulling gun on protesters during DU student demo at Shahbagh
- Dhaka polls: Six women are determined to battle it out
- Man arrested for ‘abetting daughter’s rape’ in Dhaka
- Two Rohingya 'drug traders' die in alleged shootout in Teknaf
- Bangladesh envoy Rabab Fatima elected president of UNICEF's Executive Board
- Two killed in collision between bus and ambulance in Rangpur
- Hasina returns home after attending UAE sustainability week event
- Muggers shoot dead Bangladeshi youth in South Africa
- Minister admits ticket-touting, corruption dog railways
Most Read
- Bangladesh agree to tour Pakistan for three T20s, two Tests, one ODI
- Trump tweets image of Democrats in Muslim garb
- Development has earned Awami League strong public support: IRI survey
- Amnesty International apologises for ‘erroneous’ post marking Bangladesh ‘war zone’
- Stocks suffer a huge slump again as DSEX drops below base value
- BNP mayor candidate Ishraque to stand trial in ACC case
- World Court to rule on emergency measures in Myanmar genocide case on January 23: Gambia
- Dhaka city polls on Jan 30 as scheduled after HC rejects writ petition
- Man arrested for ‘abetting daughter’s rape’ in Dhaka
- Bangladesh envoy Rabab Fatima elected president of UNICEF's Executive Board