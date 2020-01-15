Home > Bangladesh

EC firm to hold Dhaka city polls on Jan 30 as protests rage on campus

Published: 15 Jan 2020 10:54 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2020 10:54 PM BdST

The Election Commission is firm on going ahead with its plans to hold the pols to the two Dhaka city corporations on Jan 30 despite student protests after the High Court rejected a petition challenging the decision.

The protesters, stopped by police from marching towards the EC office from the Dhaka University, staged an hour-long blockade at Shahbagh on Wednesday afternoon and vowed to return on Thursday.

They demand that the EC shift the voting day for Saraswati Puja, which coincides with the polls.

After getting the High Court verdict in its favour on Tuesday, EC Secretary Md Alamgir maintained on Wednesday that Jan 30 is “perfect” for the vote arguing that the Puja falls on Jan 29 in line with the government calendar while the SSC exams start on Feb 1.

“There is no scope of changing the date,” he told reporters.     

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda sat with the election commissioners in the afternoon amid the protests, but Alamgir said they did not discuss the issue.

The secretary hopes that the students protesting against the schedule will “realise within a few days that they are not doing the right thing.” 

He also believes the protests will not impact the elections.

On Tuesday, Alamgir said there should be no problem in holding the vote and the Puja on the same day as both are “sacred tasks”.

The goddess of knowledge, music, art, wisdom, and learning, Saraswati is most revered by Hindu students and artistes, among others.

The Dhaka University’s Jagannath Hall, which houses Hindu students, organises Saraswati Puja along with other higher educational institutions across the country.

It is under the Dhaka South City Corporation. Several institutions under Dhaka South and North city corporations organise Saraswati Puja and are also used as polling stations.

