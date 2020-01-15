32 more Mujibnagar government employees recognised as freedom fighters

The government issued a gazette recognising them as freedom fighters following a decision of the National Freedom Fighter Council on Tuesday.



The latest recognition takes the number of the wartime provisional government employees with freedom fighter status to 670.



During the 1971 War of Independence, Bangladesh formed the Mujibnagar provisional government on Apr 10, 1971 and its cabinet members took oath after another week.

Read the Story in Bangla: মুজিবনগর সরকারের আরও ৩২ কর্মচারীকে মুক্তিযোদ্ধার স্বীকৃতি