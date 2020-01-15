Home > Bangladesh

32 more Mujibnagar government employees recognised as freedom fighters

  Senior correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jan 2020 12:23 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2020 12:37 AM BdST

As many as 32 more employees of the wartime Mujibnagar government have been declared freedom fighters.

The government issued a gazette recognising them as freedom fighters following a decision of the National Freedom Fighter Council on Tuesday.

The latest recognition takes the number of the wartime provisional government employees with freedom fighter status to 670.

During the 1971 War of Independence, Bangladesh formed the Mujibnagar provisional government on Apr 10, 1971 and its cabinet members took oath after another week.

 

Read the Story in Banglaমুজিবনগর সরকারের আরও ৩২ কর্মচারীকে মুক্তিযোদ্ধার স্বীকৃতি

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A group of Dhaka University students demonstrate blocking Shahbagh intersection on Tuesday demanding that the date for the city polls be changed for Saraswati Puja.

DU students block Shahbagh

Dhaka city election date unchanged

Casino suspects Enu, Rupon remanded

67 DU students face expulsion

Motorcyclist dies in Dhaka road crash

File Photo

PM seeks stronger ties with Muslim countries

SC upholds death penalty for Kaiser

HC decides Dhaka voting day Tuesday

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.