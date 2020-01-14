Home > Bangladesh

Rider dies as truck rams motorcycle in Dhaka

Published: 14 Jan 2020 12:38 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2020 12:38 PM BdST

A motorcylist has died after a truck hit the two-wheeler in Dhaka's Fakirapool.

The dead man was identied as Abdul Jalil, 38, a native of Sakhipur Union in Shariatpur's Bhedarganj Upazila.

The accident took place at the Fakirapool intersection around 3 am on Tuesday, according to the police.

Jalil was heading to Motijheel on his motorcycle when a truck rammed into the vehicle, leaving him critically injured, said Bachchu Mia, an inspector at Dhaka Medical College Hospital's police outpost.

He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital.   

