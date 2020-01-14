‘Don’t hold vote on Saraswati Puja’: Dhaka University students demand, block Shahbagh

The demonstrators took out a procession and then staged a sit-in on the busy intersection halting traffic around 5pm on Tuesday after the High Court dismissed a writ petition challenging the schedule fixed by the Election Commission.

Leaders of different hall student unions also joined the thousands of protesters.

“We don’t want to create public sufferings after the High Court announced its decision favouring Jan 30 as the voting day because the Puja and election cannot be held on the same day,” said Utpal Biswas, the vice-president of Jagannath Hall Students’ Union.

The hall union’s General Secretary Kajal Das said, “We think the Election Commission’s decision to hold vote on the day of the Puja is unconstitutional. We condemn it.”

Jagannath Hall, which houses Hindu students, organises Saraswati Puja along with other higher educational institutions across the country. It is under the Dhaka South City Corporation. Several institutions under Dhaka South and North city corporations organise Saraswati Puja and are also used as polling stations.

The Jagannath Hall students had earlier sent a letter to the returning officer. Joined by a group of teachers, Dhaka University Central Students’ Union or DUCSU had also organised demonstrations urging the EC to shift the vote.