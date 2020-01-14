Home > Bangladesh

Dhaka city polls on Jan 30 as scheduled after HC rejects writ petition

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Jan 2020 04:01 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2020 04:01 PM BdST

The Dhaka city elections are set to be held on Jan 30 after the High Court turned down a writ petition calling for the polls to be rescheduled to another date as it coincided with Saraswati Puja.

Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam issued the order on Tuesday.

The petitioner, lawyer Ashok Kumar Ghosh, presented his case while Towhidul Haque argued for the EC and Deputy Attorney General Noor Us Sadiq stood for the state.

According to the Bangladesh calendar, the Saraswati Puja is slated for Jan 29, citing which, the Puja Udjapon Parishad asked the Election Commission to reschedule the city elections.

But the court's decision on Tuesday means the polls will now go ahead as scheduled by the commission on Dec 22 last year.

