Dhaka city polls on Jan 30 as scheduled after HC rejects writ petition

Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam issued the order on Tuesday.

The petitioner, lawyer Ashok Kumar Ghosh, presented his case while Towhidul Haque argued for the EC and Deputy Attorney General Noor Us Sadiq stood for the state.

According to the Bangladesh calendar, the Saraswati Puja is slated for Jan 29, citing which, the Puja Udjapon Parishad asked the Election Commission to reschedule the city elections.

But the court's decision on Tuesday means the polls will now go ahead as scheduled by the commission on Dec 22 last year.