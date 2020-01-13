Two drug suspects killed in Dinajpur 'shootout'

The incident took place in the Sadar Upazila's Tajpur village in the early hours of Monday, said OC ATM Golam Rasul of Dinajpur's Detective Branch of Police (DB).

The dead men were implicated in several drug-related cases with Dinajpur's Kotwali Police Station, according to police.

Describing the incident, OC Golam said a police unit went to the area to conduct an anti-narcotics drive when a gang of drug smugglers opened fire on them.

"The law enforcers retaliated, leaving two drug peddlers dead in the gunfight."

Two policemen were also injured in the shootout and were admitted to Dinajpur's M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, according to the OC.