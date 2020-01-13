Police arrest fugitive casino suspects Enu and Rupon

The absconding suspects in a case over the casino scam were apprehended during separate raids in the capital on Monday, said CID’s Additional Superintendent Md Faruk Hossain.

“We have recovered vast sums of money from the siblings as well.”

Further details of the arrests will be disclosed at a media briefing at the CID headquarters later in the day, said ASP Faruk.

Enu, a shareholder of Dhaka Wanderers’ Club – one of the first establishments busted during the crackdown on casino operations, is the vice-president of Gendaria Thana Awami League. His brother Rupon was its joint general secretary.

They are accused of amassing over Tk 218 million through the casino business in a case started by the Anti-Corruption Commission.