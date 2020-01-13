Police arrest fugitive casino suspects Enamul and Rupon
Published: 13 Jan 2020 02:41 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2020 04:38 PM BdST
The police’s Criminal Investigation Department or CID has arrested Enamul Haque Enu and his brother Rupon Bhuiyan – both leaders of the Awami League’s Gendaria wing – over their alleged ties to the illegal casino business in Dhaka.
The absconding suspects in a case over the casino scam were apprehended during separate raids in the capital on Monday, said CID’s Additional Superintendent Md Faruk Hossain.
“We have recovered vast sums of money from the siblings as well.”
Further details of the arrests will be disclosed at a media briefing at the CID headquarters later in the day, said ASP Faruk.
Enu, a shareholder of Dhaka Wanderers’ Club – one of the first establishments busted during the crackdown on casino operations, is the vice-president of Gendaria Thana Awami League. His brother Rupon was its joint general secretary.
They are accused of amassing over Tk 218 million through the casino business in a case started by the Anti-Corruption Commission.
