Launch collision on Meghna leaves 2 dead, 10 injured

At least 10 others were injured in the accident -- involving a Dhaka-bound Kirtankhola-10 and Pirojpur-bound Farhan-9 -- which took place at Majher Char near Barishal around 1 am on Monday.

The dead have been identified as Mahmuda Begum, 25, wife of Rubel Khan Abbas from Garuria Union in Bakerganj, Barishal, and her son Momin Khan.

According to Azmal Huda Mithu, an official of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority in Barishal, the front end of Farhan-9 rammed into the middle of Kirtankhola-10, leaving a dent on its right side.

Rubel and his family were asleep on the lower deck of the Kirtankhola during the impact, which left his wife Mahmuda and son Momin dead on the spot.

At least 10 passengers, including Rubel, were injured in the accident with a few being admitted to the Chandpur Hospital in the aftermath.

The accident was caused as a result of the dense fog covering the river at the time, according to BIWTA officials.

A probe will be launched to investigate the accident, said Azmal.