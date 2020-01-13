Launch collision on Meghna leaves 2 dead, 10 injured
Barishal Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jan 2020 11:09 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2020 11:09 AM BdST
A woman and her seven-year-old son have died in a collision between two launches on the Meghna River.
At least 10 others were injured in the accident -- involving a Dhaka-bound Kirtankhola-10 and Pirojpur-bound Farhan-9 -- which took place at Majher Char near Barishal around 1 am on Monday.
The dead have been identified as Mahmuda Begum, 25, wife of Rubel Khan Abbas from Garuria Union in Bakerganj, Barishal, and her son Momin Khan.
According to Azmal Huda Mithu, an official of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority in Barishal, the front end of Farhan-9 rammed into the middle of Kirtankhola-10, leaving a dent on its right side.
At least 10 passengers, including Rubel, were injured in the accident with a few being admitted to the Chandpur Hospital in the aftermath.
The accident was caused as a result of the dense fog covering the river at the time, according to BIWTA officials.
A probe will be launched to investigate the accident, said Azmal.
