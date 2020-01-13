Home > Bangladesh

Hasina reaches UAE to attend sustainability week event

  Golam Mujtaba Dhruba,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Jan 2020 12:00 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2020 12:00 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in the United Arab Emirates on a three-day visit to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Zayed Sustainability Prize ceremony and some other programmes.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying Hasina and her entourage reached Abu Dhabi International Airport at 8:55pm local time on Sunday.

Bangladesh Ambassador to UAE Muhammad Imran welcomed her there. She will stay at Shangri-La Hotel during the visit.

Earlier, the plane left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka for Abu Dhabi after 5pm.

The prime minister will attend an Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week event at the National Exhibition Centre on Monday morning before joining the Zayed Sustainability Prize ceremony. She will join the Envoys’ Conference in the evening.

She is expected to meet her UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Al Nahyan, wife of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder and inaugural president of the UAE, and late emir of Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday.

Hasina will also attend an interview session – “The Critical Role of Women in Delivering Climate Action” – at the National Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.

She will return home on Jan 14.

