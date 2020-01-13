Hasina reaches UAE to attend sustainability week event
Golam Mujtaba Dhruba, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jan 2020 12:00 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2020 12:00 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in the United Arab Emirates on a three-day visit to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Zayed Sustainability Prize ceremony and some other programmes.
A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying Hasina and her entourage reached Abu Dhabi International Airport at 8:55pm local time on Sunday.
Bangladesh Ambassador to UAE Muhammad Imran welcomed her there. She will stay at Shangri-La Hotel during the visit.
Earlier, the plane left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka for Abu Dhabi after 5pm.
The prime minister will attend an Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week event at the National Exhibition Centre on Monday morning before joining the Zayed Sustainability Prize ceremony. She will join the Envoys’ Conference in the evening.
She is expected to meet her UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Al Nahyan, wife of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder and inaugural president of the UAE, and late emir of Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday.
Hasina will also attend an interview session – “The Critical Role of Women in Delivering Climate Action” – at the National Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.
She will return home on Jan 14.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina reaches UAE to attend sustainability week event
- Noor Alam new chairman of Rajuk, Abdul Fattah new Petrobangla chief
- Bangladesh announces state mourning on Monday for Sultan Qaboos of Oman
- Three doctors of Faridpur hospital sent to jail for ‘Tk 100m embezzlement bid’
- Bangladesh concerned over killings at border with India: Momen
- Hasina joins final prayers of first phase of Biswa Ijtema
- High Court orders govt to form anti-ragging panels
- Five killed in head-on collision between bus and Mahendra in Rajbari
- Three more devotees die at Bishwa Ijtema venue in Tongi
- Mild cold wave grips northern Bangladesh
Most Read
- Hasina will leave Dhaka for UAE Sunday to attend sustainability week event
- Iran's Guards knew missile to blame on day Ukraine plane crashed
- Mashrafe needed 14 stitches to sew wound sustained during BPL match
- Bangladesh announces state mourning on Monday for Sultan Qaboos of Oman
- Four more devotees die at Bishwa Ijtema grounds in Tongi
- Bangladesh builder delivers two more ships to Indian firm
- Shanto’s T20 century for Khulna outshines Dhaka’s 205 in BPL
- Seven days in January: how the US and Iran approached the brink of war
- Hasina makes Sayeed Khokon member of Awami League central committee
- Four wounded in attack on Iraqi military base that houses US forces