Home > Bangladesh

EC 'awaits' High Court decision on Dhaka voting day

  Staff Correspondent and Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Jan 2020 02:33 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2020 02:33 AM BdST

The Election Commission is 'awaiting' the High Court’s decision on whether to change Jan 30 as the voting day for the two city corporations of Dhaka as it coincides with Saraswati Puja.

The four commissioners sat with Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda on Sunday amid discussions over the issue after the court was moved.

“We haven’t discussed anything about the vote,” Election Commissioner Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury told the media.

Another commissioner said one of them wanted to discuss it but others stopped the commissioner arguing that it is a court matter now and they will follow what the court decides.

After the EC announced the schedule on Dec 22 last year, the Puja Udjapon Parishad requested the commission to change the date citing Saraswati Puja.  The Hindu, Buddhist, Christian Unity Council threw their support behind the demand later, but the EC refused to budge.   

The two organisations submitted a memorandum to the EC on Jan 7 as well. Meanwhile, the Dhaka University’s Jagannath Hall, which is under the Dhaka South City Corporation and houses Hindu students, sent a letter to the returning officer. Dhaka University Central Students’ Union or DUCSU also urged the EC to shift the vote.  

Several institutions under Dhaka South and North city corporations organise Saraswati Puja and are also used as polling stations.

A lawyer, Ashok Kumar Ghosh, later moved the High Court seeking an order to change the voting day.

The case appeared on Sunday’s cause-list of the bench headed by Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury, but it was dropped as the panel does not have the jurisdiction to hear election-related cases.

The appeal was then pressed at the bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Md Khairul Alam. It is expected to be on the panel’s cause-list for Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, a group of Dhaka University students organised a human-chain demonstration on the campus demanding that the EC review its decision on the voting day.

DUCSU Assistant General Secretary Saddam Hussain, who was among the student leaders that joined the demonstration, threatened fresh protests if the EC does not change the date.

Jagannath Hall Students’ Union Vice-President Utpal Biswas was also present.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hasina reaches UAE

3 doctors in jail for ‘Tk 100m theft bid’

HC orders govt to form anti-ragging panels

Hasina joins final Biswa Ijtema prayersa

Border killings leave Dhaka worried

5 die in Rajbari crash

3 devotees die at Ijtema venue

Abrar murder: Fugitive suspect surrenders

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.