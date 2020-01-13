Court bails 10 Biman officials in Tk 1.18bn corruption case

The court of Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes granted them bail on Monday after the suspects surrendered to the court.

The defendants who secured bail are former assistant managers Md Lutfe Jamal, Mosharraf Hossain Talukder, Rajib Hasan, Nasir Uddin Talukder, KN Alam, Syed Ahmed Patwari, Monir Ahmed Mazumder, Md Shahjahan, former manager AKM Manjurul Haque, and Assistant Manager Fazlul Haque.

Lawyer Syed Rezaur Rahman pleaded for the suspects at the hearing of their bail petitions.

Mahmud Hossain Jahangir, the prosecutor, opposed the bail plea for the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Earlier, the court granted bail to Ali Ahsan Babu, a former director of sales and marketing and Iftikhar Hossain Chowdhury, a deputy general manager, in the case on Dec 5.

Nasir Uddin, a deputy director of the ACC, prosecuted 16 people at one of its Dhaka district offices on Dec 3.

The plaintiff alleged that the suspects caused financial loss to the government by colluding to embezzle over Tk 1.18 billion cargo and mail handling charges from July, 2012 to December, 2017.