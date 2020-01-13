Court bails 10 Biman officials in Tk 1.18bn corruption case
Court correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jan 2020 11:53 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2020 11:54 PM BdST
Ten former and current officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines have secured bail from a court in a case over alleged embezzlement of Tk 1.18 billion from its cargo wing.
The court of Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes granted them bail on Monday after the suspects surrendered to the court.
The defendants who secured bail are former assistant managers Md Lutfe Jamal, Mosharraf Hossain Talukder, Rajib Hasan, Nasir Uddin Talukder, KN Alam, Syed Ahmed Patwari, Monir Ahmed Mazumder, Md Shahjahan, former manager AKM Manjurul Haque, and Assistant Manager Fazlul Haque.
Lawyer Syed Rezaur Rahman pleaded for the suspects at the hearing of their bail petitions.
Mahmud Hossain Jahangir, the prosecutor, opposed the bail plea for the Anti-Corruption Commission.
Earlier, the court granted bail to Ali Ahsan Babu, a former director of sales and marketing and Iftikhar Hossain Chowdhury, a deputy general manager, in the case on Dec 5.
Nasir Uddin, a deputy director of the ACC, prosecuted 16 people at one of its Dhaka district offices on Dec 3.
The plaintiff alleged that the suspects caused financial loss to the government by colluding to embezzle over Tk 1.18 billion cargo and mail handling charges from July, 2012 to December, 2017.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Awami League’s Moslem wins Chattogram-8 by-elections amid low turnout
- Police besiege suspected militant den in Dhaka’s Ashulia
- Labour court summons Nobel laureate Yunus in Grameen Communications case
- Abrar murder case transferred to Dhaka sessions judges court for trial
- Prateeti Datta, twin sister of filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak, dies
- EC's Mahbub Talukder calls for circular banning MPs, ministers from Dhaka polls campaign
- Police arrest fugitive casino suspects Enamul and Rupon
- Two drug suspects killed in Dinajpur 'shootout'
- Angry mob lynches 3 on suspicion of cattle theft in Jashore
- Launch collision on Meghna leaves 2 dead, 10 injured
Most Read
- Bangladesh announces state mourning on Monday for Sultan Qaboos of Oman
- Bangladeshi chef facing UK deportation after wrongfully labelled sex offender
- Hasina makes Sayeed Khokon member of Awami League central committee
- 'Our enemy is here': Iran protesters demand leaders quit after plane is downed
- Noor Alam new chairman of Rajuk, Abdul Fattah new Petrobangla chief
- Four wounded in attack on Iraqi military base that houses US forces
- Dhaka polls heat peaking as Tabith, Taposh allege attacks on supporters
- Three doctors of Faridpur hospital sent to jail for ‘Tk 100m embezzlement bid’
- Bangladesh newspaper industry bucks global trend in circulation slump, but how?
- Zegna’s Indian ambitions