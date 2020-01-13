Awami League’s Moslem wins Chattogram-8 by-elections amid low turnout
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jan 2020 09:15 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2020 09:27 PM BdST
The Awami League candidate Moslem Uddin Ahmed has won the by-elections to Chattogram-8 parliamentary constituency amid a low turnout of voters.
He took the seat by a huge margin, bagging 87,246 votes while his nearest rival the BNP’s Abu Sufian polled 17,935.
With 107,581 votes cast for total six candidates in the constituency of 474,485, the turnout was around 23 percent.
Women queue to vote in Chattogram-8 by-elections at Shakpura Dashbhuja Government Primary School on Monday. Photo: Suman Babu
Sufian alleged “outsiders” stationed around polling centres prevented his supporters casting their votes and that his election agents were being evicted from the centres.
He initially demanded re-election after postponement of voting but later dropped it.
The constituency comprises the Boalkhali Upazila and parts of Chattogram city's Chandgaon and Bayezid areas.
It fell vacant after the death of parliamentarian and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal leader Moinuddin Khan Badal on Nov 7 last year.
