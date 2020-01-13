Awami League’s Moslem wins Chattogram-8 by-elections amid low turnout

He took the seat by a huge margin, bagging 87,246 votes while his nearest rival the BNP’s Abu Sufian polled 17,935.

Returning Officer Md Hasanuzzaman announced the results from all 170 polling stations at a control room set up at the MA Aziz Stadium’s Gymnasium Ground on Monday evening after the daylong voting.

With 107,581 votes cast for total six candidates in the constituency of 474,485, the turnout was around 23 percent.

Women queue to vote in Chattogram-8 by-elections at Shakpura Dashbhuja Government Primary School on Monday. Photo: Suman Babu

An explosion was heard outside the voting centre in the Ekhlasur Rahman Government Primary School at Bahaddarhat, shortly after the polls opened.

Sufian alleged “outsiders” stationed around polling centres prevented his supporters casting their votes and that his election agents were being evicted from the centres.

He also complained ruling party activists had besieged him inside a polling station when he had gone to vote.

He initially demanded re-election after postponement of voting but later dropped it.

The constituency comprises the Boalkhali Upazila and parts of Chattogram city's Chandgaon and Bayezid areas.

It fell vacant after the death of parliamentarian and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal leader Moinuddin Khan Badal on Nov 7 last year.