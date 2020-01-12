Three more devotees die at Bishwa Ijtema venue in Tongi

They passed away in their respective tents between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, said Md Manjur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

The dead have been identified as Nur Islam, 55, Ali Ahmad, 60, and Abdul Momin, 55. They hailed from Kishoreganj’s Katiadi Upazila, Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf Upazila and Joypurhat’s Panchbibi Upazila respectively.

The latest fatalities take the death toll in this year's congregation to 12.

“Nur Islam and Ali Ahmad died around 5:15pm and 10:30pm respectively on Saturday while Abdul Momin died around 12:45am on Sunday,” Rahman said.

The first phase of the 55th Bishaw Ijtema -- the second largest congregation of Muslims after the hajj -- ended with a final prayer on the banks of the Turag River on Sunday.

The second phase of the religious congregation will be held from Jan 17 to 19.

Followers of Moulana Zubair joined the first phase of Ijtema while the second phase is alloted to the disciples of Moulana Mohammed Saad Kandhalvi, a Delhi-based member of the Tabligh Jamaat Supreme Council.