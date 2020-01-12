Three more devotees die at Bishwa Ijtema venue in Tongi
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jan 2020 03:11 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2020 03:11 PM BdST
Three more Muslim devotees have died at the Bishaw Ijtema venue in Gazipur's Tongi.
They passed away in their respective tents between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, said Md Manjur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.
The dead have been identified as Nur Islam, 55, Ali Ahmad, 60, and Abdul Momin, 55. They hailed from Kishoreganj’s Katiadi Upazila, Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf Upazila and Joypurhat’s Panchbibi Upazila respectively.
The latest fatalities take the death toll in this year's congregation to 12.
“Nur Islam and Ali Ahmad died around 5:15pm and 10:30pm respectively on Saturday while Abdul Momin died around 12:45am on Sunday,” Rahman said.
The first phase of the 55th Bishaw Ijtema -- the second largest congregation of Muslims after the hajj -- ended with a final prayer on the banks of the Turag River on Sunday.
The second phase of the religious congregation will be held from Jan 17 to 19.
Followers of Moulana Zubair joined the first phase of Ijtema while the second phase is alloted to the disciples of Moulana Mohammed Saad Kandhalvi, a Delhi-based member of the Tabligh Jamaat Supreme Council.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three more devotees die at Bishwa Ijtema venue in Tongi
- Mild cold wave grips northern Bangladesh
- Abrar murder: Fugitive suspect Morshed surrenders to court
- First phase of Bishwa Ijtema ends with final prayer for peace
- RAB arrests suspect in rape of 11-year-old girl in Dhaka
- Hasina will leave Dhaka for UAE Sunday to attend sustainability week event
- Deaths in road crashes rose by 8.7pc in 2019: passenger group
- Factory worker killed after rape in Dhamrai, bus driver arrested
- 10 Bangladeshi migrants hurt in Greece car crash after police chase
- Four teenagers sued for alleged rape of 11-year-old in Dhaka
Most Read
- Iran's Guards knew missile to blame on day Ukraine plane crashed
- US military unsuccessfully targeted second Iranian official in Yemen
- Hasina opens countdown to 100 Years of Mujib
- Bangladesh builder delivers two more ships to Indian firm
- Four more devotees die at Bishwa Ijtema grounds in Tongi
- Mashrafe needed 14 stitches to sew wound sustained during BPL match
- MPs can do everything but campaigning in city polls: Tofail
- News on State Minister Shahriar’s supposed India visit misleading: foreign ministry
- Ukraine airline says plane had no warning of threat before Iran crash
- Hasina will leave Dhaka for UAE Sunday to attend sustainability week event