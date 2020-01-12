Three doctors of Faridpur hospital sent to jail for ‘Tk 100m embezzlement bid’
Faridpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jan 2020 08:39 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2020 08:39 PM BdST
A Faridpur court has sent three doctors to jail for allegedly trying to embezzle Tk 100 million from the government medical college hospital in the district.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Kamrunnahar Begum of Faridpur passed the orders on Sunday in a case started by the Anti-Corruption Commission.
The three doctors of the Faridpur Medical College Hospital are Ganapati Biswas alias Shubha, an assistant professor of dentistry, Meenakshi Chakma, a former junior consultant of gynaecology department, and AHM Nurul Islam, a former pathologist.
Mamunur Rashid, an assistant director at the ACC headquarters, prosecuted the three physicians on Nov 27 last year, ACC lawyer Mujibur Rahman said.
The case alleges that the three doctors tried to embezzle Tk 100 million through illegal and unnecessary purchase of medical equipment for the hospital at high prices.
An employee of the hospital and two contractors have also been accused in the case, the lawyer said.
The three doctors had received a six-week interim bail from the High Court.
When they appeared in court on Sunday on expiry of their bail, the judge refused them bail and issued orders to send them to jail.
Defence lawyer Emran Hossain Limon said they would seek bail from the High Court again.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Noor Alam new chairman of Rajuk, Abdul Fattah new Petrobangla chief
- Bangladesh announces state mourning on Monday for Sultan Qaboos of Oman
- Three doctors of Faridpur hospital sent to jail for ‘Tk 100m embezzlement bid’
- Bangladesh concerned over killings at border with India: Momen
- Hasina joins final prayers of first phase of Biswa Ijtema
- High Court orders govt to form anti-ragging panels
- Five killed in head-on collision between bus and Mahendra in Rajbari
- Three more devotees die at Bishwa Ijtema venue in Tongi
- Mild cold wave grips northern Bangladesh
- Abrar murder: Fugitive suspect Morshed surrenders to court
Most Read
- Iran's Guards knew missile to blame on day Ukraine plane crashed
- Hasina will leave Dhaka for UAE Sunday to attend sustainability week event
- Mashrafe needed 14 stitches to sew wound sustained during BPL match
- Four more devotees die at Bishwa Ijtema grounds in Tongi
- Shanto’s T20 century for Khulna outshines Dhaka’s 205 in BPL
- Bangladesh builder delivers two more ships to Indian firm
- Hasina opens countdown to 100 Years of Mujib
- Seven days in January: how the US and Iran approached the brink of war
- Tabith Awal pledges to eradicate graft, mosquito menace if elected
- US military unsuccessfully targeted second Iranian official in Yemen