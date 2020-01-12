RAB arrests suspect in rape of 11-year-old girl in Dhaka

Law enforcers identified the suspect as Rasel Mia, 18, without disclosing any further details.

The man was arrested in Cumilla on Saturday evening before being brought to Dhaka and placed into the custody of Bhatara police, said RAB official Maj Jahangir Alam.

Among the four suspects in the case started by the victim's mother, Rasel is the only accused to have been identified by name, according to Bhatara Police OC Mokhtaruzzaman.

"We will take Rasel on remand and try to find out about the other people involved in the incident," he said.

The victim has been undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital's One Stop Crisis Centre since Thursday.