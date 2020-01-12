Home > Bangladesh

RAB arrests suspect in rape of 11-year-old girl in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Jan 2020 11:49 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2020 11:49 AM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a suspect in the alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl in Dhaka's Bhatara.

Law enforcers identified the suspect as Rasel Mia, 18, without disclosing any further details.

The man was arrested in Cumilla on Saturday evening before being brought to Dhaka and placed into the custody of Bhatara police, said RAB official Maj Jahangir Alam.

Among the four suspects in the case started by the victim's mother, Rasel is the only accused to have been identified by name, according to Bhatara Police OC Mokhtaruzzaman.

"We will take Rasel on remand and try to find out about the other people involved in the incident," he said.

The victim has been undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital's One Stop Crisis Centre since Thursday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hasina to leave for UAE Sunday

Deaths in road crashes rose by 8.7pc in 2019

Factory worker killed after rape

10 Bangladeshis hurt in Greece car crash

MPs can do all but seek votes: Tofail

Case over rape of Bhatara child

4 devotees die at Ijtema ground

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Dhaka University unit formed a human chain on the campus on Tuesday demanding maximum punishment for the rapist of an undergraduate student of the university in the capital’s Kurmitola. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Absconding suspect in Kamrangirchar rape held

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.