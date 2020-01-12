Home > Bangladesh

Noor Alam new chairman of Rajuk, Abdul Fattah new Petrobangla chief

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Jan 2020 09:45 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2020 09:45 PM BdST

The government has appointed new chiefs to Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha or Rajuk and Petrobangla, the state Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation.

Md Sayeed Noor Alam has become chairman of the capital’s development authority Rajuk.

He was a member of the agency acting as the chairman after the government on Dec 30 last year promoted his predecessor Sultan Ahmed to power secretary.  

Abul Bashar Mohammed Abdul Fattah, the new Petrobangla chief, was working as an additional secretary at the Energy and Mineral Resources Division.

The public administration ministry announced their appointments on Sunday.

The ministry also announced the appointment of its Additional Secretary Md Rois Uddin as the chairman of Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation.

The corporation’s outgoing chief Sheikh Mizanur Rahman has been made an officer on special duty at the public administration ministry.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

3 doctors in jail for ‘Tk 100m theft bid’

HC orders govt to form anti-ragging panels

Hasina joins final Biswa Ijtema prayersa

Border killings leave Dhaka worried

5 die in Rajbari crash

3 devotees die at Ijtema venue

Abrar murder: Fugitive suspect surrenders

Mild cold wave grips north

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.