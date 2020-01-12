Noor Alam new chairman of Rajuk, Abdul Fattah new Petrobangla chief
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jan 2020 09:45 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2020 09:45 PM BdST
The government has appointed new chiefs to Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha or Rajuk and Petrobangla, the state Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation.
Md Sayeed Noor Alam has become chairman of the capital’s development authority Rajuk.
He was a member of the agency acting as the chairman after the government on Dec 30 last year promoted his predecessor Sultan Ahmed to power secretary.
Abul Bashar Mohammed Abdul Fattah, the new Petrobangla chief, was working as an additional secretary at the Energy and Mineral Resources Division.
The public administration ministry announced their appointments on Sunday.
The ministry also announced the appointment of its Additional Secretary Md Rois Uddin as the chairman of Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation.
The corporation’s outgoing chief Sheikh Mizanur Rahman has been made an officer on special duty at the public administration ministry.
