Hasina will leave Dhaka for UAE Sunday to attend sustainability week event

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Jan 2020 02:01 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2020 02:01 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is leaving Dhaka on a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Zayed Sustainability Prize ceremony and some other programmes.  

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying Hasina and her entourage is scheduled to leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Abu Dhabi at 5pm on Sunday.

The plane is expected to reach Abu Dhabi International Airport at 8:55pm local time. Bangladesh Ambassador to UAE Muhammad Imran will welcome her there. She will stay at Shangri-La Hotel during the visit.

The prime minister will attend an Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week event at the National Exhibition Centre on Monday morning before joining the Zayed Sustainability Prize ceremony. She will join the Envoys’ Conference in the evening.

She is expected to meet her UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Al Nahyan, wife of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder and inaugural president of the UAE, and late emir of Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday.

Hasina will also attend an interview session – “The Critical Role of Women in Delivering Climate Action” – at the National Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.

She will return home on Jan 14.

