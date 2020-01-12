Hasina joins final prayers of first phase of Biswa Ijtema

Maulana Zubair Ahmed, the imam of Dhaka's Kakrail Mosque, the headquarters of Tabligh Jamaat’s Bangladesh chapter, conducted the 38-minute closing prayers from 11:08am on Sunday on the banks of the Turag River in Gazipur's Tongi.

Television stations telecast the prayers live. The prime minister along with her family including younger sister Sheikh Rehana took part in the Akheri Munajat from her residence, said the Prime Minister’s Office.

Through the final prayer, the devotees prayed for peace in life, the hereafter and the welfare of the nation. The second phase of the Ijtema -- the largest congregation of Muslims after the hajj -- will be held from Jan 17 to 19.