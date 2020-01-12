First phase of Bishwa Ijtema ends with final prayer for peace
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jan 2020 12:18 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2020 12:32 PM BdST
The first phase of the 55th Bishwa Ijtema has drawn to a close with prayers for peace in life, the hereafter and the welfare of the nation.
Hundreds of thousands of Muslim devotees braved a cold spell to take part in the final prayers or Akheri Munajat on the banks of the Turag River in Gazipur's Tongi on Sunday.
Maulana Zubair Ahmed, the imam of Dhaka's Kakrail Mosque, the headquarters of Tabligh Jamaat’s Bangladesh chapter, conducted the closing prayers.
The second phase of the Ijtema -- the second largest congregation of Muslims after the hajj -- will be held from Jan 17 to 19. It is allotted to followers of Delhi’s Moulana Mohammed Saad Kandhalvi, grandson of the Tabligh founder.
Many made the journey to the venue on foot as a large part of Dhaka Mymensingh Highway was closed to traffic.
Pakistani cleric Maulana Ziaul Haque delivered a sermon after the Fazr prayers followed by a special oration by India's Moulana Ibrahim Dewla prior to the Akheri Munajar. Maulana Zubair then began the final prayer in Bangla and Urdu at 11 am before a packed venue in Tongi.
Sections of the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway stretching from the airport to Joydebpur junction, Mirer Bazar, Gazipur to Tongi on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway and from Abdullahpur to Bypass Road on the Abdullahpur-Ashulia Road was made off limits to vehicles until the end of the Akheri Munajat ends, said Gazipur Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Thowai Aung Pru Marma.
Bangladesh Railway introduced special train service for Bishaw Ijtema attendees.
All other trains will make a five-minute stopover at the Tongi Railway Junction during the congregation.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- RAB arrests suspect in rape of 11-year-old girl in Dhaka
- Hasina will leave Dhaka for UAE Sunday to attend sustainability week event
- Deaths in road crashes rose by 8.7pc in 2019: passenger group
- Factory worker killed after rape in Dhamrai, bus driver arrested
- 10 Bangladeshi migrants hurt in Greece car crash after police chase
- Four teenagers sued for alleged rape of 11-year-old in Dhaka
- MPs can do everything but campaigning in city polls: Tofail
- RAB arrests absconding suspect in alleged rape of teenage girl in Dhaka
- Four more devotees die at Bishwa Ijtema grounds in Tongi
- Bullet-ridden body of 'UPDF activist' found in Khagrachhari
Most Read
- Iran's Guards knew missile to blame on day Ukraine plane crashed
- Hasina opens countdown to 100 Years of Mujib
- US military unsuccessfully targeted second Iranian official in Yemen
- Bangladesh builder delivers two more ships to Indian firm
- Four more devotees die at Bishwa Ijtema grounds in Tongi
- Ukrainian aircraft was shot down in Iran due to human error: Iran military statement
- MPs can do everything but campaigning in city polls: Tofail
- News on State Minister Shahriar’s supposed India visit misleading: foreign ministry
- Ukraine airline says plane had no warning of threat before Iran crash
- Mashrafe needed 14 stitches to sew wound sustained during BPL match