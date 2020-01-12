Deaths in road crashes rose by 8.7pc in 2019: passenger group
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jan 2020 01:32 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2020 01:32 AM BdST
The number of deaths in road accidents in 2019 saw an 8.7 percent year-on-year rise to 7,855, according to the Passenger Welfare Association of Bangladesh.
The group released its annual report at a press conference in Dhaka on Saturday, saying it collected reports of a total of 8,543 deaths in 6,201 road, railway and boat accidents last year.
At least 14,318 people were injured in the accidents, said the association’s Secretary General Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury.
They included 13,330 injured in 5,516 road crashes, he said.
Read the Story in Bangla: ২০১৯ সালে সড়কে প্রাণ গেছে ৭ হাজার ৮৫৫ জনের: যাত্রী কল্যাণ সমিতি
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Factory worker killed after rape in Dhamrai, bus driver arrested
- 10 Bangladeshi migrants hurt in Greece car crash after police chase
- Four teenagers sued for alleged rape of 11-year-old in Dhaka
- MPs can do everything but campaigning in city polls: Tofail
- RAB arrests absconding suspect in alleged rape of teenage girl in Dhaka
- Four more devotees die at Bishwa Ijtema grounds in Tongi
- Bullet-ridden body of 'UPDF activist' found in Khagrachhari
- Two motorcycle riders killed in Chattogram road crash
- Police search for four after girl, 11, is raped in Dhaka
- Five arrested for alleged rape of 13-year-old girl in Dhaka
Most Read
- Hasina opens countdown to 100 Years of Mujib
- Bangladesh builder delivers two more ships to Indian firm
- Ukrainian aircraft was shot down in Iran due to human error: Iran military statement
- US military unsuccessfully targeted second Iranian official in Yemen
- Iran's Guards knew missile to blame on day Ukraine plane crashed
- RAB seizes counterfeit currencies in Dhanmondi house
- Police search for four after girl, 11, is raped in Dhaka
- MPs can do everything but campaigning in city polls: Tofail
- Five arrested for alleged rape of 13-year-old girl in Dhaka
- Sultan Qaboos, quiet peacemaker who built Oman, dies at 79