Deaths in road crashes rose by 8.7pc in 2019: passenger group

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Jan 2020 01:32 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2020 01:32 AM BdST

The number of deaths in road accidents in 2019 saw an 8.7 percent year-on-year rise to 7,855, according to the Passenger Welfare Association of Bangladesh.

The group released its annual report at a press conference in Dhaka on Saturday, saying it collected reports of a total of 8,543 deaths in 6,201 road, railway and boat accidents last year.

At least 14,318 people were injured in the accidents, said the association’s Secretary General Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury.

They included 13,330 injured in 5,516 road crashes, he said.


Read the Story in Bangla: ২০১৯ সালে সড়কে প্রাণ গেছে ৭ হাজার ৮৫৫ জনের: যাত্রী কল্যাণ সমিতি

