Bangladesh concerned over killings at border with India: Momen
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jan 2020 06:59 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2020 07:00 PM BdST
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is concerned over the killings of Bangladeshis along the border with India by the Border Security Force or BSF.
“We are concerned as you are,” he said when asked about it at a press briefing of the ministry in Dhaka on Sunday.
“We will relay the message to India that they should comply with the position they have told us already– no one will be killed along the border,” the minister added.
As many as 43 Bangladesh nationals had been killed along the Bangladesh-India borders in 2019, according to a report of the human rights body Ain O Salish Kendra or ASK.
In the latest two incidents on Saturday, BSF allegedly beat one Bangladeshi to death at the Burimari border of Lalmonirhat District and shot dead another at the Thakurgaon border.
Asked about the Indian media reports on the alleged refusal of visas to Kashmiri students by Bangladesh, the minister said these reports were “false and fabricated”.
“These are absolutely false information and news by the Indian media who wrote today that we are not giving visas to Kashmiris. This is totally fabricated information,” he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- High Court orders govt to form anti-ragging panels
- Five killed in head-on collision between bus and Mahendra in Rajbari
- Three more devotees die at Bishwa Ijtema venue in Tongi
- Mild cold wave grips northern Bangladesh
- Abrar murder: Fugitive suspect Morshed surrenders to court
- First phase of Bishwa Ijtema ends with final prayer for peace
- RAB arrests suspect in rape of 11-year-old girl in Dhaka
- Hasina will leave Dhaka for UAE Sunday to attend sustainability week event
- Deaths in road crashes rose by 8.7pc in 2019: passenger group
- Factory worker killed after rape in Dhamrai, bus driver arrested
Most Read
- Iran's Guards knew missile to blame on day Ukraine plane crashed
- Mashrafe needed 14 stitches to sew wound sustained during BPL match
- Four more devotees die at Bishwa Ijtema grounds in Tongi
- Hasina will leave Dhaka for UAE Sunday to attend sustainability week event
- Hasina opens countdown to 100 Years of Mujib
- Bangladesh builder delivers two more ships to Indian firm
- Shanto’s T20 century for Khulna outshines Dhaka’s 205 in BPL
- US military unsuccessfully targeted second Iranian official in Yemen
- News on State Minister Shahriar’s supposed India visit misleading: foreign ministry
- Tabith Awal pledges to eradicate graft, mosquito menace if elected