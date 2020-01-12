Bangladesh concerned over killings at border with India: Momen

“We are concerned as you are,” he said when asked about it at a press briefing of the ministry in Dhaka on Sunday.

“We will relay the message to India that they should comply with the position they have told us already– no one will be killed along the border,” the minister added.

As many as 43 Bangladesh nationals had been killed along the Bangladesh-India borders in 2019, according to a report of the human rights body Ain O Salish Kendra or ASK.

The report says the number of border killings has increased three times last year from 14 of the previous year.

In the latest two incidents on Saturday, BSF allegedly beat one Bangladeshi to death at the Burimari border of Lalmonirhat District and shot dead another at the Thakurgaon border.

Asked about the Indian media reports on the alleged refusal of visas to Kashmiri students by Bangladesh, the minister said these reports were “false and fabricated”.

“These are absolutely false information and news by the Indian media who wrote today that we are not giving visas to Kashmiris. This is totally fabricated information,” he added.