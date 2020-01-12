Abrar murder: Fugitive suspect Morshed surrenders to court
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jan 2020 02:26 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2020 02:26 PM BdST
Morshed Amartya Islam, one of four fugitive suspects in the grisly murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad, has been sent to jail after surrendering to a court in Dhaka.
Morshed, a student of BUET's 17th batch, turned himself in to Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court and sought bail in the case on Sunday.
But Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara rejected the plea and ordered him to jail.
Lawyer Imrul Hasan represented Morshed in court. The remaining three absconding accused are Mahmudul Jishan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim and Mujtaba Rafi.
His father started a case against 19 students with the police the next day. Police subsequently arrested 21 people over the matter. A total of 25 people were charged in the case.
