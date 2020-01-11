Home > Bangladesh

Two motorcycle riders killed in Chattogram road crash

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Jan 2020 12:19 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2020 12:19 PM BdST

Two motorcycle riders, including a policeman, have died after the vehicle collided with a car in Chattogram's Faujdarhat.

The accident took place on the Faujdarhat bypass along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway early Saturday, according to the police.

The dead men were identified as Police Constable Alamgir Hossain, 28, and Shahidul Islam, 28, who were relatives from Cumilla's Burichang.

Constable Alamgir was serving for the Chattogram District Police and was a member of the Chattogram Range DIG's Protocol Unit.

The two were flung from the motorcycle upon a collision with a car, said OC Abdul Awal of the highway police's Bar Aulia Station. They were subsequently rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital with the help of locals.

Alamgir and Shahidul were later pronounced dead at the hospital, said Chomek Police Outpost's Sub-Inspector Alauddin Talukder.

