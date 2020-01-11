RAB arrests absconding suspect in alleged rape of teenage girl in Dhaka

Five other suspects in the case started by the victim’s mother were apprehended on Friday.

The absconding suspect, identified as the 18-year-old ‘Ratan’, was arrested from Savar on Saturday morning, said Maj Md Anisuzzaman, commander of RAB's Lalbagh camp.

“The five, including Ratan, raped the girl on Thursday night. Four other suspects were arrested earlier but Ratan was on the run,” he told bdnews24.com.

The other suspects have all been identified with single names as Hasan, Sifat, Sabuj and Rony. Another 13-year-old girl, said to be the victim’s friend, was also been arrested on charges of abetting the crime.

Ratan and his friends dragged the girl into an under-construction building in Rasulpur area on Thursday night and raped her by turns when her “friend” called her there, Kamrangirchar Police Station OC Moshiur Rahman told bdnews24.com on Friday.

The victim and the suspects are all slum dwellers, he added.

Ratan plotted the rape after the girl had rejected his romantic advances, Anisuzzaman said.