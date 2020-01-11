Home > Bangladesh

Police search for four after girl, 11, is raped in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Jan 2020 02:37 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2020 02:37 AM BdST

A girl has been undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital after being raped in Dhaka’s Bhatara.

She is 11 years old.

Her family took her to the hospital on Friday, said Bachchu Mia, an inspector at the hospital’s police outpost.

The law enforcers have launched a hunt for four suspects following the description provided by the girl, Bhatara Police Station OC Moktaruzzaman told bdnews24.com.

Her mother works as a house help. The family live in Solmaith.

Citing her elder sister, the OC said their mother took the girl to the house she works in Fasertek on Thursday and asked her to wait outside for sometime.

When the mother came out, she did not see her and began looking for her.

The girl was found lying sick beside a road in the area on Friday morning.

The family took her to the hospital when her condition deteriorated and she told them about what had happened, the OC said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Dhaka University unit formed a human chain on the campus on Tuesday demanding maximum punishment for the rapist of an undergraduate student of the university in the capital’s Kurmitola. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

5 held over ‘rape’ of girl in Dhaka

Mujib Year countdown begins

Let’s carry forward Mujib’s torch: Hasina

Fire burns Gazipur RMG factory

Zishan

Body of missing man found in Buriganga

Bishaw Ijtema begins

Nation observes Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day

Bagerhat MP Mozammel dies

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.