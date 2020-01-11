Police search for four after girl, 11, is raped in Dhaka

She is 11 years old.

Her family took her to the hospital on Friday, said Bachchu Mia, an inspector at the hospital’s police outpost.

The law enforcers have launched a hunt for four suspects following the description provided by the girl, Bhatara Police Station OC Moktaruzzaman told bdnews24.com.

Her mother works as a house help. The family live in Solmaith.

Citing her elder sister, the OC said their mother took the girl to the house she works in Fasertek on Thursday and asked her to wait outside for sometime.

When the mother came out, she did not see her and began looking for her.

The girl was found lying sick beside a road in the area on Friday morning.

The family took her to the hospital when her condition deteriorated and she told them about what had happened, the OC said.