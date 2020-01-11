Home > Bangladesh

Four teenagers sued for alleged rape of 11-year-old in Dhaka

A case has been started against four teenage boys over the alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl in Dhaka’s Bhatara.

The victim’s mother initiated the case with Bhatara Police Station in Dhaka on Saturday, Muktaruzzaman, chief of the police station, told bdnews24.com.

“Law enforcers have launched a hunt for four suspects following the description provided by the girl,” he added.

Her mother works as a house help. The family live in Solmaith.

Citing her elder sister, the OC said their mother took the girl to the house she works in Fasertek on Thursday and asked her to wait outside for sometime.

When the mother came out, she did not see her and began looking for her.

The girl was found lying on the side of a road in the area on Friday morning.

The family took her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital when her condition deteriorated and she told them about what had happened, the OC said.

Evidence of rape has been found in the medical test, said Dr Sohel Mahmud, chief of the hospital’s Forensic Medicine Department.

“A group of four boys -- aged between 15 and 16 -- have committed the crime,” OC Muktaruzzaman said, citing the victim’s mother.

