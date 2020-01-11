Four more devotees die at Bishwa Ijtema grounds in Tongi

“They died at their respective tents from illness and other old-age complications between Friday night and Saturday morning," said Md Manjur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

The dead have been identified as Tomiz Uddin, 65, Md Shahjahan, 60, Ali Asgar, 70, and Md Yusuf Ali, 45. They hailed from Cumilla’s Debidwar Upazila, Brahmanbaria’s Ashuganj Upazila, Barishal’s Gournadi Upazila and Narayanganj’s Bandar Upazila respectively.

The latest fatalities takes the death toll in this year's congregation to eight.

The first phase of the 55th Bishaw Ijtema -- the second largest congregation of Muslims after the hajj- began on the banks of the Turag River after the Fazr prayers on Friday with sermons by Pakistani cleric Moulana Obaidullah Khurshid. The first phase will be capped with an Akheri Munajat or final prayer on Sunday.

The second phase of the religious congregation will be held from Jan 17 t0 19.

The followers of Moulana Zubair joined the first phase of Ijtema while the disciples of Moulana Mohammed Saad Kandhalvi, a Delhi-based member of the Tabligh Jamaat Supreme Council, are set to attend the second phase.