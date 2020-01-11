Home > Bangladesh

Five arrested for alleged rape of 13-year-old girl in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Jan 2020 01:42 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2020 01:42 AM BdST

Police have arrested four teenaged boys for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar.

Another 13-year-old girl, said to be the alleged victim’s friend, has also been arrested on charges of abating the crime.

The suspects, all identified with single names Hasan, Sifat, Sabuj and Rony, and 18 years old are slum dwellers, Kamrangirchar Police Station OC Moshiur Rahman told bdnews24.com on Friday.

The four and their another friend dragged the girl into an under-construction building in Rasulpur area on Thursday night and raped her by turns when her “friend” called her there, the OC said, referring to a case started by the alleged victim’s mother.

The “friend” called the girl’s family when she fell ill at one stage of the incident, according to the case.

She was admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

