Factory worker killed after rape in Dhamrai, bus driver arrested
Savar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jan 2020 09:31 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2020 09:31 PM BdST
A teenaged ceramics factory worker has been murdered after being raped by the driver of a company-hired bus in Dhaka’s Dhamrai Upazila.
Police recovered the body of the 19-year-old from a bush beside Kawalipara-Baliyaroad near a government primary school on Friday night.
The bus driver, Firoz alias Sohel, 30, was arrested with alleged links to the rape on Saturday. Firoz transported the victim and other workers to the Protik Ceramics factory at Kalampur on the outskirts of the capital, according to the police.
On Friday morning, the girl’s mother saw her off when she boarded the bus near their home at Kushura.
The family started searching for her as she did not return in the evening. The body was found later in the night, SI Abu Sayeed of Kawalipara Police said.
“She had bruises on her neck. She was probably strangled after being raped inside the bus,” Sayeed said.
Police seized the bus and arrested driver Firoz, a native of Rajbari, the next morning. Nail wounds were visible on his face, hand and neck. Firoz sustained the wounds when the girl tried to resist the assaults, Dhamrai Police Station OC Deepak Chandra Saha said.
Police sent the body to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in the capital for a post-mortem examination.
The process to take legal action against Firoz was underway, OC Saha said.
