We will carry forward the torch Bangabandhu relayed to us: Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jan 2020 09:43 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2020 09:43 PM BdST
Sheikh Hasina has pledged to take Bangladesh forward with the “torch” Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman relayed on return after his release by Pakistan following victory in the Liberation War.
“We will carry forward the torch, the beacon of victory that he relayed to us. We want to build a prosperous Bangladesh free from hunger and poverty as dreamt by the Father of the Nation,” the prime minister said.
She was speaking at an event observing Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day and marking the start of a countdown to 100 Years of Mujib, yearlong celebrations of his centenary, at the old airport in Dhaka’s Tejgaon on Friday.
Hasina thanked the organisers for the re-enactment of Bangabandhu’s 1972 homecoming at the event where she pressed a button starting the countdown clocks set up at different places across the country.
“We [the family] could not come to the airport on that day. My child was very small at the time. But I remember that Ma was listening to live commentary. We also listened in,” the daughter of Sheikh Mujib recalled.
She remembered how much Bangabandhu loved the people. “He did not think about us, the family, first. He went to the Racecourse ground, to his dear people. We got him later,” Hasina said.
“He deeply loved the people of this country. He wanted them to have wonderful lives,” she said.
