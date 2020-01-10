RAB seizes counterfeit currencies in Dhanmondi house
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jan 2020 08:26 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2020 08:26 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has seized a large sum of counterfeit currency notes from a household in Dhanmondi.
The elite force raided the third floor of the house at road No. 7/A in Dhanmondi and recovered a large amount of fake bills on Friday morning, said RAB-10 Company Commander Additional Police Superintendent Saifur Rahman.
A team of RAB raided the house and arrested two persons - ‘Saiful’ and Shah Alam.
It confiscated multiple machines to print counterfeit currency and a large amount of fake notes of Tk 1,000 and 500.
They have counted the notes which primarily appeared to top Tk 10 million.
RAB will share the details following the raid, said officials.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina opens countdown to 100 Years of Mujib
- Fire breaks out at apparel factory in Gazipur
- Body of missing engineer recovered from Buriganga River
- First phase of Bishaw Ijtema begins in Tongi
- Bagerhat MP Mozammel Hossain dies at 80
- Bangladesh pays homage to Bangabandhu on Homecoming Day
- Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day to be celebrated with birth centenary joy
- No one listens to us because we are not university students: physically challenged ‘rape victim’
- ACC seizes Tk 18.5m ‘bribe’ in raid on govt official’s home in Dinajpur
- UK recalls Bangabandhu’s historic 1972 visit ahead of Mujib Year celebrations
Most Read
- Video shows Ukrainian plane being hit over Iran
- Iran strikes harsh tone after US backs off further conflict
- Luxury watches are gifts from Awami League activists, Obaidul Quader says
- Fire burns down Frutika shop at Dhaka trade fair
- Nobel laureate Yunus faces criminal charges for ‘labour law breach’
- Iran likely downed Ukraine airliner with missiles: Canada's Trudeau, citing intelligence
- Its barrage left little damage, but Iran has deadlier weapons
- Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day to be celebrated with birth centenary joy
- ACC seizes Tk 18.5m ‘bribe’ in raid on govt official’s home in Dinajpur
- UK recalls Bangabandhu’s visit ahead of Homecoming Day, Mujib Year celebrations