Hasina opens countdown to 100 Years of Mujib
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jan 2020 06:06 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2020 06:12 PM BdST
The countdown to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary celebrations has begun after re-enactment of his homecoming.
His daughter Sheikh Hasina, now the prime minister of Bangladesh, pressed the button after her speech and unveiling of the logo for the celebrations at the event in the old airport in Dhaka’s Tejgaon to start the countdown clocks in total 83 places across the country.
The yearlong celebrations, Mujib Barsha or Mujib Year, will start at the end of the countdown on Mar 17, the 100th anniversary of the Father of the Nation. Programmes will be organised abroad as well.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- First phase of Bishaw Ijtema begins in Tongi
- Bagerhat MP Mozammel Hossain dies at 80
- Bangladesh pays homage to Bangabandhu on Homecoming Day
- Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day to be celebrated with birth centenary joy
- No one listens to us because we are not university students: physically challenged ‘rape victim’
- ACC seizes Tk 18.5m ‘bribe’ in raid on govt official’s home in Dinajpur
- UK recalls Bangabandhu’s historic 1972 visit ahead of Mujib Year celebrations
- Nobel laureate Yunus faces criminal charges for ‘labour law breach’
- 'Minimal' chance of cabinet shuffle before Dhaka city polls: Quader
- ACC sues Nazmul Huda’s wife, two daughters for money laundering
Most Read
- Iran strikes harsh tone after US backs off further conflict
- Fire burns down Frutika shop at Dhaka trade fair
- Video shows Ukrainian plane being hit over Iran
- Luxury watches are gifts from Awami League activists, Obaidul Quader says
- Nobel laureate Yunus faces criminal charges for ‘labour law breach’
- Its barrage left little damage, but Iran has deadlier weapons
- Iran likely downed Ukraine airliner with missiles: Canada's Trudeau, citing intelligence
- Bangabandhu railway bridge cost overshoots budget by Tk 30 billion
- ACC seizes Tk 18.5m ‘bribe’ in raid on govt official’s home in Dinajpur
- Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day to be celebrated with birth centenary joy