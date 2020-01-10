Hasina opens countdown to 100 Years of Mujib

His daughter Sheikh Hasina, now the prime minister of Bangladesh, pressed the button after her speech and unveiling of the logo for the celebrations at the event in the old airport in Dhaka’s Tejgaon to start the countdown clocks in total 83 places across the country.

The yearlong celebrations, Mujib Barsha or Mujib Year, will start at the end of the countdown on Mar 17, the 100th anniversary of the Father of the Nation. Programmes will be organised abroad as well.