First phase of Bishaw Ijtema begins in Tongi
Abul Hossain, Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jan 2020 01:27 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2020 01:27 PM BdST
The first phase of the 55th Bishaw Ijtema -- the second largest congregation of Muslims after the hajj -- is underway on the banks of the Turag River at Tongi.
The proceedings began after the Fazr prayers on Friday with sermons by Pakistani cleric Moulana Obaidullah Khurshid. The first phase will be capped with an Akheri Munajat or final prayer on Sunday.
The followers of Moulana Zubair and Moulana Mohammed Saad Kandhalvi, a Delhi-based member of the Tabligh Jamaat Supreme Council, are set to attend both legs.
Tents have been set up on the north-western side of the Ijtema field designated for foreign attendees, said Mahfuzur Rahman, a senior member of the event's organising committee.
A five-tier security system has been implemented in the area in view of the congregation, said Gazipur Police Commissioner Md Anowar Hossain. At least 8,000 members of the RAB, police, intelligence agencies and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed there.
A central control room and eight sub-control rooms have been established to monitor the overall situation.
Bangladesh Railway and BRTC introduced special train and bus services for the event.
