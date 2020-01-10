First phase of Bishaw Ijtema begins in Tongi

The proceedings began after the Fazr prayers on Friday with sermons by Pakistani cleric Moulana Obaidullah Khurshid. The first phase will be capped with an Akheri Munajat or final prayer on Sunday.

The followers of Moulana Zubair and Moulana Mohammed Saad Kandhalvi, a Delhi-based member of the Tabligh Jamaat Supreme Council, are set to attend both legs.

People have been streaming into Tongi despite light rains and the cold amid heavy traffic congestion on the highway. The Ijtema premises were packed by the afternoon.

Tents have been set up on the north-western side of the Ijtema field designated for foreign attendees, said Mahfuzur Rahman, a senior member of the event's organising committee.

The biggest congregation of Jummah prayers in the country will be held at the Ijtema premises on Friday where 1 million Muslim devotees are expected to join, he said.

A five-tier security system has been implemented in the area in view of the congregation, said Gazipur Police Commissioner Md Anowar Hossain. At least 8,000 members of the RAB, police, intelligence agencies and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed there.

There are more than 400 closed-circuit cameras installed in the Ijtema premises along with metal detectors and archways.

A central control room and eight sub-control rooms have been established to monitor the overall situation.

Bangladesh Railway and BRTC introduced special train and bus services for the event.