Fire breaks out at apparel factory in Gazipur

  Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Jan 2020 05:56 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2020 05:56 PM BdST

A fire has erupted at a garment factory in Gazipur city.

The fire broke out on the fourth and fifth floors of Islam Garments in the city's Konabari area around 2:15 pm on Friday.

Five units of the fire service were subsequently dispatched to the scene, said Md Mamunur Rashid, deputy assistant director of the fire service in Gazipur.

