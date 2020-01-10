Fire breaks out at apparel factory in Gazipur
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jan 2020 05:56 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2020 05:56 PM BdST
A fire has erupted at a garment factory in Gazipur city.
The fire broke out on the fourth and fifth floors of Islam Garments in the city's Konabari area around 2:15 pm on Friday.
Five units of the fire service were subsequently dispatched to the scene, said Md Mamunur Rashid, deputy assistant director of the fire service in Gazipur.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- First phase of Bishaw Ijtema begins in Tongi
- Bagerhat MP Mozammel Hossain dies at 80
- Bangladesh pays homage to Bangabandhu on Homecoming Day
- Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day to be celebrated with birth centenary joy
- No one listens to us because we are not university students: physically challenged ‘rape victim’
- ACC seizes Tk 18.5m ‘bribe’ in raid on govt official’s home in Dinajpur
- UK recalls Bangabandhu’s historic 1972 visit ahead of Mujib Year celebrations
- Nobel laureate Yunus faces criminal charges for ‘labour law breach’
- 'Minimal' chance of cabinet shuffle before Dhaka city polls: Quader
- ACC sues Nazmul Huda’s wife, two daughters for money laundering
Most Read
- Iran strikes harsh tone after US backs off further conflict
- Fire burns down Frutika shop at Dhaka trade fair
- Video shows Ukrainian plane being hit over Iran
- Luxury watches are gifts from Awami League activists, Obaidul Quader says
- Nobel laureate Yunus faces criminal charges for ‘labour law breach’
- Its barrage left little damage, but Iran has deadlier weapons
- Iran likely downed Ukraine airliner with missiles: Canada's Trudeau, citing intelligence
- Bangabandhu railway bridge cost overshoots budget by Tk 30 billion
- ACC seizes Tk 18.5m ‘bribe’ in raid on govt official’s home in Dinajpur
- Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day to be celebrated with birth centenary joy