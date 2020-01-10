Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh pays homage to Bangabandhu on Homecoming Day

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Jan 2020 11:07 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2020 11:07 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid tribute to Bangabandhu as Bangladesh celebrates the homecoming of its founding father from a Pakistani jail in 1972.

Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu, placed a wreath at the mural of the Father of the Nation in Dhanmondi at 7 am on Friday to commemorate the occasion.

She observed a minute of silence. A team of the President Guard Regiment offered armed salute at that time.

Hasina then paid her respects to Bangabandhu as the Awami League chief by placing another wreath at his mural along with her fellow leaders from the party.

The leaders of the ruling party’s associate bodies Jubo League, Chhatra League, Secha Sebak League, Mohila League, Krishak League and Sramik League also paid homage to Bangabandhu.

On Jan 10, 1972, Bangabandhu returned home to Dhaka through London and New Delhi 24 days after Bangladesh emerged a free nation by defeating the Pakistani armed forces in a nine-month war.

Since then, Jan 10 has been observed as Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day. But the celebrations this year have an added  dimension with the nation set to mark ‘Mujib Year’ -- the birth centenary of Bangabandhu with much fanfare. The countdown for the Mujib Year celebrations begin Friday.

“The victory of Bangladesh was incomplete without the presence of Bangabandhu. It was fulfilled when Bangabandhu returned on Homecoming Day. Therefore, it is an important day for the nation,” Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader told the journalists.

“Our promise is to create a golden Bangladesh by making the Awami League an organised and ideal political party.”

“Communalism is the main obstacle in establishing the golden Bangladesh that Bangabandhu had dreamed of. The BNP is the chief patron of the communalism. Our main goal is to uproot communalism from the country and create a golden Bangladesh under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina,” said Quader. 

