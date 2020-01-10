Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day to be celebrated with birth centenary joy

On Jan 10, 1972, Bangabandhu returned to the country via London and New Delhi after his release by Pakistan following the emergence of Bangladesh as a free nation through the defeat of the Pakistani armed forces in the nine-month long war.

Jan 10 has since been observed as Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day.

The Pakistani occupation army arrested Bangabandhu from his Dhanmondi residence on road number 32 early on Mar 26, 1971, just after he proclaimed the independence of Bangladesh through a message.

The Pakistani army launched a brutal crackdown in Dhaka that night.

The nation was ultimately delivered from the Pakistani occupation after the war inspired by his brave leadership, even as Bangabandhu remained detained in a Pakistani prison.

Bangladesh is celebrating the occasion with renewed joy this year ahead of Mujib Barsha or Mujib Year, declared for his birth centenary.

His daughter Sheikh Hasina, the prime minister, will kick off the countdown to the start of the celebration set for his birthday on Mar 17 at an event at the old airport in Dhaka’s Tejgaon, where the plane carrying Bangabandhu landed 48 years ago.

“Independence became complete on Jan 10, the day the Father of Nation returned, with pains of losing the loved ones, to the independent Golden Bengal he dreamt of,” wrote Tofail Ahmed, a former student leader close to Bangabandhu.

Professor Shamsuzzaman Khan, who has written and edited a number of books on Bangabandhu, told bdnews24.com: “He became a greater inspiration among us after his arrest. And the Bengalis tasted success by upholding this spirit.”

Under international pressure, Pakistan released Bangabandhu from jail on Jan 8 in 1972 and he was flown to London by a PIA plane. From there he came to Dhaka by a comet jet of the British Royal Air Force via New Delhi.

On his arrival at the airport, a delighted Bangabandhu burst into tears when he hugged his four close associates, who had led the War of Liberation in his absence.

Tens of thousands of people from all walks of life stood on Mymensingh Road, now VIP Road, to catch a glimpse of the independence hero as an open truck carrying him moved towards the Racecourse, now Suhrawardy Udyan, from where he had called for independence in his historic speech on Mar 7, 1971.

The great leader of the Bengali nation uttered with emotion at the gathering on his homecoming: “My lifelong dream comes true. Today, Bangladesh is free and sovereign. Let no harm come to the independence that we have achieved till the last Bengali remains alive.”

President Md Abdul Hamid and Hasina have issued separate messages marking Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day and the countdown to the start of his birth centenary celebrations.

“Though we achieved ultimate victory on Dec 16, 1971 through an armed struggle the true essence of victory came into being upon the return to home of the Father of the Nation,” Hamid said.

“We achieved independence through a nine-month bloody war under the wise leadership and direction of Bangabandhu. The celebration of his birth centenary is a glorious event in our national life,” he said.

“Bangabandhu is the name of a courageous and fearless person,” Hasina said in her message.

“The Bengali nation had struggled for ages to liberate themselves from the subjugation and oppression but failed. At last, Bangabandhu emerged as an apostle of freedom under whose leadership the Bengali nation achieved independence by breaking the shackles of oppression,” she added.

She also hoped that the Mujib Year celebrations will project his life and works through different programmes and initiatives taken by all government, non-government and other organisations.

The national and party flags will be hoisted at the Awami League offices across the country to mark the day on Friday.

Hasina will place wreaths on Bangabandhu’s mural at Dhanmondi 32 as the head of government and president of the party in the morning.

She will inaugurate the Mujib Year countdown event at the old airport at 4:30pm.

The organisers are expecting more than 10,000 people registered online to attend the programme.

The homecoming of Bangabandhu will be re-enacted at the event with a plane like the one he had used for the return present there.

Born in Gopalganj’s Tungipara, Bangabandhu spent around 13 of the 55 years of his life in jail for raising his voice against oppression.

He was assassinated along with most members of the family on Aug 15, 1975 in one of the darkest events in known history.