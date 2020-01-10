Bagerhat MP Mozammel Hossain dies at 80

He passed away at 12:40 am on Friday while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital .

Mozammel had been suffering from a combination of kidney ailments and other health complications for a while, according to his son Prof Mahmud Hossain.

A physician by profession, Mozammel was serving as the president of Bagerhat District Awami League until his death. He had been elected to parliament from different constituencies in Bagerhat on five occasions.

Leaders and activists are mourning the death of Mozammel with many of them crowding the party office at Bagerhat's Rail Road on Friday morning.

His body will be flown to Bagerhat from Dhaka in a helicopter at around 12 pm on Friday, said Sheikh Quamruzzaman Tuku, general secretary of the district Awami League.

People from all walks of life along with the leaders and activists of the Awami League will pay their respects at the Awami League's district office at Rail Road.

His body will then be taken to his ancestral home in Morrelganj Upazila following a namaz-e-janaza or funeral prayer at Bagerhat's Sheikh Helaluddin Stadium after the Jummah prayers.

Mozammel will be laid to rest at his family graveyard following another funeral prayer at Kachubunia Hai Rahmat Ali Secondary School premises.