Home > Bangladesh

Bagerhat MP Mozammel Hossain dies at 80

  Bagerhat Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Jan 2020 11:28 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2020 11:28 AM BdST

Mozammel Hossain, a lawmaker from Bagerhat-4 and a former state minister, has died at a hospital in Dhaka at the age of 80.

He passed away at 12:40 am on Friday while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital .

Mozammel had been suffering from a combination of kidney ailments and other health complications for a while, according to his son Prof Mahmud Hossain.

A physician by profession, Mozammel was serving as the president of Bagerhat District Awami League until his death. He had been elected to parliament from different constituencies in Bagerhat on five occasions.

Leaders and activists are mourning the death of Mozammel with many of them crowding the party office at Bagerhat's Rail Road on Friday morning.

His body will be flown to Bagerhat from Dhaka in a helicopter at around 12 pm on Friday, said Sheikh Quamruzzaman Tuku, general secretary of the district Awami League. 

People from all walks of life along with the leaders and activists of the Awami League will pay their respects at the Awami League's district office at Rail Road.

His body will then be taken to his ancestral home in Morrelganj Upazila following a namaz-e-janaza or funeral prayer at Bagerhat's Sheikh Helaluddin Stadium after the Jummah prayers.

Mozammel will be laid to rest at his family graveyard following another funeral prayer at Kachubunia Hai Rahmat Ali Secondary School premises. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

ACC seizes Tk 18.5m from official’s home

A Dhaka University student demonstrates on the street holding a placard at Shahbagh intersection on Monday demanding justice over the rape of a second-year undergraduate student in the capital’s Kurmitola. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

‘No one listens to us’

UK recalls Bangabandhu’s 1972 visit

Cabinet shuffle unlikely before Dhaka polls: Quader

Yunus faces criminal charges

ACC sues Nazmul Huda’s wife, daughters

Rape suspect Mojnu remanded

‘Bangabandhu Gallery’ set up in Tungipara

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.