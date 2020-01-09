UK recalls Bangabandhu’s historic 1972 visit ahead of Mujib Year celebrations

High Commissioner Robert Dickson issued a video message on Thursday ahead of the beginning of the yearlong celebrations of Mujib Barsha or Mujib Year, declared to mark Bangabandhu’s birth centenary.

Wishing everyone a happy New Year, Dickson said in the message posted on Facebook that he was “delighted” to welcome the start of Mujib Barsha by recalling the “historic roots” of the UK-Bangladesh friendship.

“When Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was released by Pakistan at the end of the war of liberation, he was asked where he wants to go. And he decided that the United Kingdom will be his first destination,” the British high commissioner said.

“So on the night of the 8th of January, Bangabandhu arrived in London and met the then British prime minister Sir Edward Heath in Downing Street. Mr Heath cut short his holiday to welcome Bangabandhu to the UK.

“And he recalled the historic meeting by saying in the UK Parliament, ‘When Sheikh Mujib came to see me at No. 10, I explained to him that our policy was to try to get good relations between the three countries in the Indian sub-continent. We would do our utmost to help Bangladesh in the present situation’.”Dickson said.

A couple of days later, on Jan 10, 1972, a British Royal Air Force comet jet carried Bangabandhu to Dhaka, where the people of Bangladesh were eagerly waiting for his return, he said.

“I am delighted that this historic journey will be re-enacted on the 10th of January this year to launch Mujib Barsha. And I look forward to participate in this event at the invitation of Her Excellency Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.”

Dickson said Bangabandhu’s visit to London laid the foundation of a “strong” UK-Bangladesh partnership and “deep friendship between our peoples”.

The UK has been a “critical” partner of Bangladesh since independence “seeking to support peace and prosperity for her people”, he said.

And as one of the first countries to recognise Bangladesh as an independent nation on Feb 4, 1972, Britain influenced quick recognition from other Commonwealth and Western countries, the high commissioner said.

“Since then, 48 years of UK-Bangladesh partnership have passed. The ties between our two countries have become close and robust.”

“And we look forward to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh as an independent nation and to continue to extend the whole vibrancy of the people-to-people, trade, defence, and development relationships between our two countries for the next 50 years and beyond,” he added.